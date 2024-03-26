Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 4,163 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,394,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,158,000 after acquiring an additional 620,993 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,888 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,666 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

