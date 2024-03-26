Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Ares Management alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 210.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ares Management by 951.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES opened at $133.81 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $139.48. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.65%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $2,065,803.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $2,065,803.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,995.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 19,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $2,625,037.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,423.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 471,060 shares of company stock valued at $62,975,619. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.