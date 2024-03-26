Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,269,000 after buying an additional 576,534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,130,000 after buying an additional 47,071 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 151.52%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

