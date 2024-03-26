Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,881 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 228.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cryoport news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $47,225.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,187 shares in the company, valued at $633,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $60,871.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,148.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $47,225.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,863 shares of company stock worth $1,058,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Stock Down 1.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYRX opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $853.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.61.

CYRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cryoport

About Cryoport

(Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.