Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.93.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,008,000 after buying an additional 1,031,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,632,000 after acquiring an additional 428,579 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after acquiring an additional 583,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

