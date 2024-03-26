Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.46

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.46 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.75 ($0.07). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.03 ($0.08), with a volume of 7,707 shares traded.

Nostrum Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.39.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

