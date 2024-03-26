NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.7% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $258.50 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $743.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.