Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading Down 7.2%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 3,879,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,599,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Ontrak Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Ontrak

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 182.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 502,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the second quarter worth $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

Featured Articles

