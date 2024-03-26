O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,072.24.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,137.07 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $811.18 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,060.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $985.21.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

