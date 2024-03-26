Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 495.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 97.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

