Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Up 10%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Approximately 21,612,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 26,904,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

