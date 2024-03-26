ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
ORIX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $110.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average is $95.90. ORIX has a twelve month low of $81.05 and a twelve month high of $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ORIX will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ORIX
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ORIX
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What are earnings reports?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.