ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

ORIX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $110.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average is $95.90. ORIX has a twelve month low of $81.05 and a twelve month high of $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ORIX will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ORIX

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ORIX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

