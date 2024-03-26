Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE:ODV opened at C$2.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$251.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.69. Osisko Development has a one year low of C$2.54 and a one year high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

