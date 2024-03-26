P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Trading Up 0.7%

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.91 and last traded at $63.91. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.46.

P/F Bakkafrost Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.00.

About P/F Bakkafrost

(Get Free Report)

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for P/F Bakkafrost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P/F Bakkafrost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.