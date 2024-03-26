P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $826.00

P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 826 ($10.44) and traded as low as GBX 822 ($10.39). P2P Global Investments shares last traded at GBX 826 ($10.44), with a volume of 23,968 shares.
P2P Global Investments Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 826 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 826. The company has a market cap of £617.42 million and a PE ratio of 20.91. The company has a current ratio of 68.62, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73.
About P2P Global Investments
P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.
