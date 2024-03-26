Pacific Software (OTCMKTS:PFSF) Shares Up 150%

Pacific Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 150% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 13,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 6,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Pacific Software Trading Up 150.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

About Pacific Software

Pacific Software, Inc, a development stage company, engages in designing, developing, licensing, and operating transactional solutions worldwide. The company manages BOAPIN.com, a multi-lingual and multi-faceted commodities trading platform designed for international clients, traders, and subscribers.

