PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Shares Down 5%

PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

PAID Trading Down 5.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57.

PAID Company Profile

PAID, Inc develops online shipping and tax management tools in the United States and Canada. It operates through six segments: Client Services, Shipping Calculator Services, Brewery Management Software, Merchant Processing Services, Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services, and Corporate Operations.

