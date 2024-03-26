Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PTEN. Raymond James dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.84 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,041,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,468 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 21,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

