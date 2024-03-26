Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition (NYSE:PGSS) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.23. 805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07.

Institutional Trading of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 5.7% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

