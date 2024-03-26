Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTON shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PTON stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.