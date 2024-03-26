Pensana (LON:PRE) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.40 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.32). 325,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 432,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.30 ($0.35).

Pensana Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,560.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Pensana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pensana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pensana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.