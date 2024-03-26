Perseus Mining (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Trading Up 1.2%

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 5,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 13,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Perseus Mining Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

