Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4,207.08

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,207.08 ($53.17) and last traded at GBX 4,144 ($52.37), with a volume of 163665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,156 ($52.52).

Pershing Square Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 65.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.24 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,857.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,400.22.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 367.13%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

