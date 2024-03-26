Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $3.11 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $1.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $600.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after buying an additional 2,210,988 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $1,574,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth $436,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 216.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 413,295 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at $21,579,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

