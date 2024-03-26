Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Trading Up 42.5%

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 42.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Pexip Holding ASA Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile

Pexip Holding ASA, a video technology company, provides end-to-end video conferencing platform and digital infrastructure worldwide. The company offers self-hosted software application and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing, built on its proprietary Infinity technology.

