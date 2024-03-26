PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.11

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and traded as low as $5.96. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 209,035 shares traded.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 855.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

