PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.11

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and traded as low as $5.96. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 209,035 shares traded.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
