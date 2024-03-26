Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.74 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.74 ($0.03). Approximately 637,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 179,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
Pineapple Power Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.74. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 million, a PE ratio of -274.00 and a beta of 1.23.
About Pineapple Power
Pineapple Power Corporation plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire a business or asset in the clean and renewable energy sectors. Pineapple Power Corporation plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
