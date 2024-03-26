Pinnacle Renewable Energy (TSE:PL) Trading Down 0.1%

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.29 and last traded at C$11.29. Approximately 18,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 210,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.30.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$376.63 million and a PE ratio of -74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.29.
Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.
