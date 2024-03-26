Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Shares Up 4.9%

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 77,184 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 459% from the average daily volume of 13,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $20.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 410,300.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 631.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 44.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

About Pioneer Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.