Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.04. 563,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 752,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PSTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Poseida Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $293.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 190.76%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 119,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

