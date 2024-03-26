Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 114,139.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,952,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939,701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,159,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,969,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,441 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,199,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,149,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ABUS. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

ABUS stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 57.82% and a negative net margin of 401.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

