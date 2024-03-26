Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Invests $116,000 in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after buying an additional 1,743,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 630,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $3,582,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $1,765,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,938,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 201,318 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $373.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.58. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

