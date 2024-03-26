Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NYSE OBDC opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

