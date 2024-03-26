Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $136.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.63. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Biotechnology ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.