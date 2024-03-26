Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $136.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.63. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.