Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.5% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.50 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $743.67 and its 200 day moving average is $562.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

