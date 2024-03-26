Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI stock opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $69.06.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.