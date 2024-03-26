Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thematics Asset Management increased its holdings in Onsemi by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $1,921,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,306,000 after buying an additional 1,200,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

NASDAQ ON opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

