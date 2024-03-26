Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

PGF stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.