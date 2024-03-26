Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.39. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

