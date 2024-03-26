Probe Gold (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Trading Down 1.3%

Probe Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11. 2,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 25,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Probe Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

About Probe Gold

Probe Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. The company's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Novador property located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Probe Metals Inc and changed its name to Probe Gold Inc in January 2023.

