Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Trading Down 3.4%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 26,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
Procaps Group Trading Down 3.4 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.40 million. Procaps Group had a return on equity of 283.06% and a net margin of 12.61%. Research analysts forecast that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procaps Group
About Procaps Group
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procaps Group
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.