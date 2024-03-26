Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Trading Down 3.4%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 26,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Get Procaps Group alerts:

Procaps Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.40 million. Procaps Group had a return on equity of 283.06% and a net margin of 12.61%. Research analysts forecast that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procaps Group

About Procaps Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procaps Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procaps Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Procaps Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Procaps Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procaps Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.