Profit Investment Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8 %

NVDA opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $743.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $258.50 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.