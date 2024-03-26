Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.34 Million Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 6,319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 87,329 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 407.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth $3,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $181.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.10. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $164.79 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,420.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $180,100.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,385 shares in the company, valued at $458,420.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James Lawrence Dolan sold 19,003 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total transaction of $3,568,953.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 182,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,290,913.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,176 shares of company stock worth $8,661,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

