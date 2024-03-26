Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $23.68.

Insider Activity at CNX Resources

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other CNX Resources news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CNX. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

