Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 49,239 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,239 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,939,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,246,000 after acquiring an additional 199,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,597,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,721,000 after buying an additional 53,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,105,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,297,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,091,000 after buying an additional 641,576 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,910,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 351,508 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CXW. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.81.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.62 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.56%. Analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

