PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after buying an additional 45,330,933 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at $163,774,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1,171.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,100 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,268 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,239,000 after acquiring an additional 814,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCT. Craig Hallum cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

PCT stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. Analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PureCycle Technologies

In related news, Director Fernando Musa bought 18,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,934.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

