Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QLYS. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QLYS

Qualys Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $165.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.04 and its 200 day moving average is $173.76. Qualys has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $2,784,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.