Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Shares Down 5.3%

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 3,952 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.
Raia Drogasil Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile
Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
