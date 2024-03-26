Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Trading Up 1%

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 7,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 207,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.
Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 232.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems
About Rapid Micro Biosystems
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.
See Also
