Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Trading Up 1%

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 7,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 207,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 232.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 237.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the first quarter worth $72,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 245,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 139.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 558,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

