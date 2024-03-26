Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 433 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $1,822,309,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,402,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,422,000 after buying an additional 4,192,082 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $193,626,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 68.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,082 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

